Russia freezes bank credit ratings to help maintain stability

Published on: 28 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The Russian Government said on 25 March 2022 that the credit ratings of the country's banks will stay frozen for five months to ensure financial stability as Western sanctions hit following the invasion of Ukraine. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

