Legal News

Russia allows use of Peppa Pig trade mark as sanctions retaliation

Published on: 14 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: A Russian court will continue to let an 'entrepreneur' use a Hasbro Inc unit's 'Peppa Pig' and 'Daddy Pig' trade marks, without pay or the company's consent, saying the action is justified by the sanctions being piled on by the UK and other Western countries. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

