LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / In-house Advisor / Working with external legal service suppliers / Managing external suppliers

Legal News

Running a successful panel review—an interview with Rob Booth

Published on: 24 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Running a successful panel review—an interview with Rob Booth
  • Tell us about your team…
  • What is your approach to panel reviews?
  • What criteria do you use?
  • What process do you follow when running a panel review?
  • What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learnt from the process?

Article summary

Law firm panel reviews are an intense process for in-house teams. How can you ensure that all the effort you put in reaps the right rewards for the business? Sophie Gould talks to Rob Booth, General Counsel and Company Secretary at The Crown Estate, about how the value model he developed for running panel reviews has become an integral part of how firms are chosen. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Related documents:

1 News
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

1 News
4 Practice notes
View More