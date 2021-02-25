Sign-in Help
Ruling given on the meaning of a passage in a ‘Challenging Hateful Extremism’ report in a defamation claim (Mueen-Udin v Secretary of State for the Home Department)

Published on: 25 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
TMT analysis: Mrs Justice Tipples has concluded (at a preliminary trial on meaning) that a passage in a report by a Home Office commission on extremism was defamatory at common law in alleging that a founding member of the Muslim Council of Great Britain committed crimes against humanity during a 1971 War of Independence in South Asia. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, at Hardwicke. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

