menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client / Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance / HMRC powers and enquiries

Legal News

RTI was available information for the purposes of discovery (Loughrey v HMRC)

Published on: 28 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • RTI was available information for the purposes of discovery (Loughrey v HMRC)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Loughrey v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) held that HMRC were not entitled to make a discovery assessment as the taxpayer had taken reasonable care and an HMRC officer could reasonably have been expected to be aware of the tax loss. Real time information (RTI) was found to be available information for the purposes of section 29(5) of the Taxes Management Act 1970 (TMA 1970). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More