Route map for retained EU law—a new Court of Appeal judgment (Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd)

Published on: 06 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Case details
  • Summary

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Continuing the series on ‘EU Relations Law’, Jack Williams of Monckton Chambers discusses the Court of Appeal case of Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd, which contains a helpful distillation of the principles relevant to determining whether a regulation forms part of domestic law (ie it is ‘retained EU law’), and how the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) and the EU (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (EU(FR)A 2020) interact with retained EU law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

