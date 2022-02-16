LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Round the world tax scheme fails at the FTT (Haworth v HMRC)

Published on: 16 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Tax analysis: The First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) in Haworth decided that a 'round the world' tax scheme failed to exploit the residence tie breaker provision in the UK-Mauritius double tax treaty (DTT) to allow capital gains realised on share disposals by trusts to escape tax. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

