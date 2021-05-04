Sign-in Help
Rome II and foreign limitation periods (Johnson v Berentzen)

Published on: 04 May 2021
Dispute Resolution analysis: The High Court of England and Wales concluded that a personal injury claim arising out of a road traffic accident was time-barred under Scots law, even though it would not have been time barred under English rules of limitation, pursuant to Regulation (EC) 864/2007, Rome II. In particular, the requirement to serve proceedings in order to stop the clock for limitation purposes, which was regarded as a ‘long standing matter of substantive Scots law’ (para [23]), had not been complied with. However, the court allowed the claim to proceed by way of exercising a statutory discretion found within the same Scots rules on limitation. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Hardwicke. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

