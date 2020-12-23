Sign-in Help
Restructuring & Insolvency / Brexit

Roadmap to German recognition—the Part 26A Restructuring Plan may be more easily recognised than a scheme

Published on: 23 December 2020
Updated on: 23 December 2020
  • Status quo
  • Scheme
  • Part 26A Restructuring Plan
  • Recognition after 31 December 2020
  • The Lugano Convention
  • Alternate routes

Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: Dr Stefan Sax, partner, and Marie Berkner, associate, at Clifford Chance Deutschland, discuss Brexit recognition and the enforcement of the Part 26 Scheme of Arrangement and Part 26A Restructuring Plan in Germany post-IP completion day. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

