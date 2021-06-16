menu-search
Legal News

Road to COP26—the role of nature-based solutions in fighting climate change
Published on: 16 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Environment analysis: As part of our series of environmental analyses preceding the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), this news analysis focuses on the ‘intertwined challenges’ of biodiversity loss and climate change. Partner at Clyde & Co, Nigel Brook, discusses the increased international focus and recent developments on the issue of biodiversity loss as well as the role of nature-based solutions in the fight against climate change. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

