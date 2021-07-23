menu-search
Road to COP26—exploring energy transition to clean power

Published on: 23 июля 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why is a rapid and just energy transition to clean power a focus area for the COP26 climate change conference?
  • What role will collaboration play?
  • What impact is COP26 likely to have on the energy and natural resources industries?

Article summary

Environment analysis: As part of our series of environmental analyses preceding the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), this news analysis focuses on energy transition. Partner at Eversheds Sutherland, Michelle T Davies, discusses the focus on rapid and just energy transition to clean power, the possible areas for collaboration between countries within energy transition and the impact COP26 is likely to have on the energy and natural resources industries. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

