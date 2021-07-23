Road to COP26—exploring energy transition to clean power

Article summary

Environment analysis: As part of our series of environmental analyses preceding the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), this news analysis focuses on energy transition. Partner at Eversheds Sutherland, Michelle T Davies, discusses the focus on rapid and just energy transition to clean power, the possible areas for collaboration between countries within energy transition and the impact COP26 is likely to have on the energy and natural resources industries. or to read the full analysis.