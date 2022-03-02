LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Risks associated with new technology on renewable energy projects

Published on: 02 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Risks associated with new technology on renewable energy projects
  • Why do new technology issues arise?
  • What disputes could arise?
  • Risk mitigation
  • Conclusion

Energy analysis: As part of the Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer series of blogs on disputes and risk mitigation in energy transition projects, Tom Hutchison and Matt Evans consider the disputes that might arise from the use of new technology on energy transition projects, and possible mitigation measures to consider at the project outset and throughout the project lifecycle. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

