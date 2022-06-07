Risk management, reduced recovery plans and mitigation—TPR’s Annual Funding Statement 2022

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Pension Regulator (TPR) launched its Annual Funding Statement 2022 for trustees and sponsors of defined benefit (DB) pension schemes with valuation dates between 22 September 2021 and 21 September 2022, which sets out how to approach valuations in the current political-economic climate. TPR emphasises the importance of risk management across a DB pension scheme's assets, liabilities and employer covenant, encourages trustees to consider a long-term funding target, and highlights its reduced six-year recovery plan. Julia Ward, senior knowledge development lawyer at Stephenson Harwood LLP, examines the key themes in the funding statement and the actions trustees should be taking in response. or to read the full analysis.