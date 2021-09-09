LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Published on: 09 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—9 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Comment—WhatsApp’s appeal of Irish GDPR fine will throw up novel questions over EDPB’s role
  • ICO to present idea to G7 DPAs on combatting cookie consent pop-ups
  • ICO publishes Children’s Code introduction and 15 standards for online services
  • AML and counter-terrorist financing
  • FATF publishes table detailing latest assessment ratings
  • Challenges await proposed EU anti-money laundering body
  • Home Office and HMT issues guidance on countering terrorist financing
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes the latest assessment ratings from the FATF, details of HM Treasury’s annual frozen asset review, the ICO’s plans for cookie consent and the Law Commission’s 2021–2022 business plan. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

