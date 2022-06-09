LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Risk & Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—9 June 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Financial sanctions
  • OFSI publishes guidance on penalties for breaches of financial sanctions
  • US Government cleared to seize Russian oligarchs jets worth US$400m
  • US Treasury’s OFAC severs more networks providing support to Russia’s elites
  • Ukraine conflict—Council of the EU adopts sixth sanctions package against Russia
  • Data protection
  • Privacy claim requires ‘positive act’ by the defendant to demonstrate misuse of private information (Smith and others v TalkTalk Telecom Group plc)
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes: new guidance from OFSI on penalties for breaches of financial sanctions; the Council of the EU has adopted a sixth sanctions package against Russia; and judgment in a privacy claim based on alleged mass data breaches. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but