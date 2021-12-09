Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—9 December 2021

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes FATF summary of environmental crime, EPC report on 2021 payment threats and fraud trends and ICO fines Cabinet Office.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model
Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law
No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK
Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings
0330 161 1234