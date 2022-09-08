- Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—8 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Financial crime prevention
- OFSI Frozen Assets Reporting 2022 opens
- FCA’s Sarah Pritchard discusses collaborative approach to fighting financial crime
- Data protection
- Data Protection and Digital Information Bill 2022–2023
- ICO issues draft guidance on privacy-enhancing technologies
- ICO fines Halfords Ltd £30,000 for sending unwanted marketing emails
- Other Risk & Compliance updates this week
More...
- New SRA guidance on convictions arising from matters of principle or social conscience, sexual misconduct and acting with integrity
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Trackers
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes: details of OFSI’s annual frozen asset review, ICO draft guidance on privacy-enhancing technologies, and data protection legislation updates, and SRA guidance on convictions for principled action, sexual misconduct and integrity.
