LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Risk & Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—8 September 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Financial crime prevention
  • OFSI Frozen Assets Reporting 2022 opens
  • FCA’s Sarah Pritchard discusses collaborative approach to fighting financial crime
  • Data protection
  • Data Protection and Digital Information Bill 2022–2023
  • ICO issues draft guidance on privacy-enhancing technologies
  • ICO fines Halfords Ltd £30,000 for sending unwanted marketing emails
  • Other Risk & Compliance updates this week
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes: details of OFSI’s annual frozen asset review, ICO draft guidance on privacy-enhancing technologies, and data protection legislation updates, and SRA guidance on convictions for principled action, sexual misconduct and integrity. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More