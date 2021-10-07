LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Risk & Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—7 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Consultation on reforms to UK data protection law—what are the impacts?
  • Implications of Irish SA and EDPB WhatsApp decisions on privacy notices
  • Comment—EU, US moving to untangle legal knot, assure post-Schrems II transatlantic data transfers
  • Anti-bribery and corruption
  • UK Finance publishes anti-bribery and corruption compliance guidance
  • Helping the SFO is still a gamble for executives after Petrofac
  • Tax evasion facilitation
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes an analysis of the proposed UK data protection reforms, the implications of Irish SA and EDPB WhatsApp decisions on privacy notices, the Pandora Papers investigation and updated FATF consolidated assessment ratings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More