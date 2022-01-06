- Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—6 January 2022
- In this issue:
- AML and counter-terrorist financing
- FATF updates consolidated assessment ratings
- FCA fines HSBC £63.9m for ML/TF monitoring failures
- HMRC updates report on non-compliance with money laundering regulations
- JMLSG publishes revisions to AML/CTF guidance
- EBA revises guidelines on risk-based supervision of credit and financial institutions’ AML/CFT compliance
- EBA publishes final report on draft RTS on EuReCA
- Data protection
- New Information Commissioner starts five-year term
- ICO launches consultation on its approach to upholding information rights
- EDPB announces outcome of December 2021 plenary
- ePrivacy Regulation looks set for more troubles in 2022
- Blog post published on mitigating data protection risks via pseudonymisation
- Data Protection Act 2018 (Amendment of Schedule 2 Exemptions) Regulations 2022
- Financial crime prevention
- Burundi (Sanctions) Regulations 2021
- NAO launches study into government’s effectiveness in combating fraud
- The biggest Corporate Crime decisions in 2021
- The biggest Corporate Crime cases to watch in 2022
- Cybercrime
- NCSC and EU organisations issue advice on Log4j vulnerability
- Other Risk & Compliance updates this week
- Government publishes consultation on workplace disability practices
- New rules on whistleblower protection start to apply in the EU
- What employers need to know about Plan B
