LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Risk & Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—4 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • DCMS–ICO announce arrangements and timings for new UK Information Commissioner
  • ICO and OAIC conclude investigation into Clearview AI Inc
  • No damages for de minimis data misuse (Rolfe v Veale Wasbrough Vizards LLP)
  • AML and counter-terrorist financing
  • HMT updates advisory notice on AML/CTF controls for higher risk jurisdictions
  • FATF publishes summary of report on digital transformation of AML/CTF
  • Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No 3) (High-Risk Countries) Regulations 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes confirmation of the new Information Commissioner, an updated advisory notice from HM Treasury on AML/CTF controls for higher risk jurisdictions and a new good practice guide on cyber and information security from the National Audit Office. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More