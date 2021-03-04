Sign-in Help
Home / Risk & Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—4 March 2021
Published on: 04 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—4 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • UK data adequacy decisions due to receive EDPB opinion in mid-April
  • ICO calls on business to prepare for Children’s Code
  • UK seeks new Information Commissioner with focus on post-Brexit overhaul of data protection rules
  • ICO publishes Valca Vehicle and Life Cover Agency Ltd notices
  • Financial crime prevention
  • EBA publishes final revised guidelines on money laundering and terrorist financing risk factors
  • FATF seeks views on proliferation financing risk assessment and mitigation guidance
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes updates relating to data protection, financial crime and trainee salaries. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More