Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Financial sanctions
  • Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 30 March 2022
  • Ukraine conflict—65 new Russian sanctions announced targeting strategic industries, banks and business elites
  • Ukraine conflict—new general licences
  • FinCEN alerts on sanctions evasion signal shifting approach in US
  • US House Oversight Committee opens Credit Suisse inquiry
  • Ukraine Conflict—US Treasury imposes further sanctions on Russia
  • AML and counter-terrorist financing
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes: changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime; an update to the list of high-risk third countries for AML purposes; new Information Commissioner John Edwards’ first speech; and ICO guidance on the easing of coronavirus (COVID-19) measures. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

