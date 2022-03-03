LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Financial sanctions
  • Access news and practical guidance on financial sanctions in one place
  • UK government amends Russian sanctions regime
  • OFSI issues two General Licences under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
  • UK government announces further economic sanctions targeted at Central Bank of the Russian Federation
  • London drops VTB shares as Russian banks feel sanctions
  • Council of the EU adds 26 names to sanctions list
  • European Commission announces unprecedented package of sanctions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes: amendments to the sanctions regime against Russia; an analysis of the effectiveness of force majeure clauses in the event of a cyber-attack; and what the end of self-isolation after COVID-19 means for employers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

