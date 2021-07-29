menu-search
Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Published on: 29 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Professional conduct—undertakings
  • Another nail in the coffin of solicitors’ undertakings
  • Financial crime
  • How anti-corruption push affects US companies operating abroad
  • US Department of the Treasury welcomes UK’s added sanctions to GACS regime
  • EU seeks to improve data transfers to boost AML fight
  • European Commission consults on public-private partnerships in relation to AML/CTF in the EU
  • HMT Call for Evidence on review of UK’s AML/CTF regulatory and supervisory regimes
Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes: an analysis of the Supreme Court Judgment in Harcus Sinclair LLP v Your Lawyers Ltd by Iain Miller (partner at Kingsley Napley) which considers the implications for solicitors, various financial crime updates, and practical guidance for employers on reducing the risk of COVID-19 spreading in the workplace. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

