Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—29 April 2021

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—29 April 2021
Published on: 29 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • AEPD-EDPS joint paper on misunderstandings related to anonymisation published
  • Financial crime prevention
  • Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021
  • FCDO issues guidance on how UK operates global-anti corruption sanctions
  • UK targets 22 in first use of new anti-corruption sanctions
  • US economic sanctions and export controls—Q1 update
  • HMRC fines Irfan Ltd MSB almost £4.5m for breaching money laundering regulations
Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes a joint paper by the AEPD-EDPS on anonymisation, updates on the new anti-corruption sanctions regime, and news of HMRC fines for money laundering breaches. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

