LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Risk & Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Published on: 28 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—28 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Business interruption biggest concern for EU risk managers
  • Data protection
  • CCTV, including audio recording features, breached UK data protection law (Fairhurst v Woodward)
  • ICO issues warning after charity fined £10,000 for revealing personal data
  • EU-US negotiators nearing deal on Privacy Shield
  • AML and counter-terrorist financing
  • FATF October 2021 plenary discusses virtual assets, Pandora Papers and cross-border payments
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes a warning about payment diversion fraud, updates from the FATF and progress on Privacy Shield. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More