Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—28 July 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Financial crime prevention
  • Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 21 July 2022
  • Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 14) Regulations 2022
  • Ukraine conflict—Council of the European Union extends Russia economic sanctions
  • Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licence regarding payments to UK Insurers
  • AML and counter-terrorist financing
  • Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022—key amendments for compliance teams
  • FATF updates consolidated assessment ratings
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes important amendments to the AML regime, more sanctions changes, a preview of proposed reforms to the UK data protection regime and the annual review of minimum salary for trainee solicitors. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

