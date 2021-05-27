menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Risk & Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—27 May 2021
Published on: 27 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—27 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • EDPS praises EU GDPR on three-year anniversary, but warns against complacency
  • European Parliament asks Commission to relook at draft UK adequacy decisions
  • ICO fines Amex £90,000 for sending unsolicited marketing emails to customers
  • ICO shares case study on the application of the Children’s Code harms framework
  • Financial crime
  • FATF publishes a collection of country risk assessments
  • NatWest's UK money laundering trial delayed again
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes news on draft UK adequacy decisions, new FATF country assessments, recent developments in cybercrime and whistleblowing developments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More