Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—25 November 2021

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes CMA response to consultation on reforming UK’s data protection regime, updated Surveillance Camera Code laid before Parliament, HM Treasury publishes AML/CTF supervision report 2019–20 and Financial Ombudsman Service has published fraud and scams complaints data.
