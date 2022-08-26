LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Published on: 26 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Financial sanctions
  • Ukraine conflict—OFSI extends General Licence regarding North American Subsidiaries
  • Ukraine conflict—OFSI updates General Licence regarding UK, Guernsey and EU subsidiaries of Russian banks
  • Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licence regarding Crown Servants, Contractors, and their Family Members
  • Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licence regarding bank fees
  • AML & counter terrorist financing
  • AML round-up—forthcoming amendments to the MLRs and HMT’s review of the UK’s AML/CFT regulatory and supervisory regimes
  • Financial crime prevention
Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes: a round-up of developments in anti-money laundering; key changes in updated ICO guidance on UK Binding Corporate Rules; and updates on the latest changes to OFSI General Licences relating to Russia sanctions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

