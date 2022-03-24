LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Risk & Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—24 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Financial sanctions
  • Mistaken breach of UK financial sanctions—possible exposure and what to do
  • Crypto transfers data-sharing rule could help UK's Russia sanctions response, minister says
  • OFSI updates its financial sanctions general guidance
  • Ukraine conflict—HMT announces OFSI General Licence INT/2022/1381276
  • Ukraine conflict—Russia-exposed businesses should plan for sanctions litigation
  • Ukraine conflict—Commission announces co-ordination between Freeze and Seize Task Force and REPO Task Force to guarantee effective transatlantic sanctions enforcement
  • Ukraine conflict—FCDO adds webinar to Russia sanctions page
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes: what to do if there is an inadvertent breach of financial sanctions; UK international data transfer tool enters with a whimper; and DCMS introduces the Online Safety Bill to Parliament. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice