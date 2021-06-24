menu-search
Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Published on: 24 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Risk & Compliance forecast
  • Risk & Compliance forecast as at 15 June 2021
  • Data protection
  • Free UK data flows approved as EU states vote unanimously for ‘adequacy’ decisions
  • EDPB announces final recommendations on supplementary measures for international data transfers
  • EU-US data transfer agreement could be agreed in 2021, Reynders says
  • East Sussex home improvement company fined by ICO for nuisance marketing calls
  • ICO blog considers future of data ethics in the UK
Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes new OFSI webinars and guidance on financial sanctions, much-needed light at the end of the tunnel for the UK data protection adequacy decision and encouraging signs for an EU-US data transfer agreement. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

