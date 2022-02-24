LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Risk & Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—24 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • New UK standard contractual clauses for personal data transfers
  • Company fined £50,000 for sending unsolicited direct marketing messages
  • European Commission publishes proposal for new rules on data sharing
  • AML and counter-terrorist financing
  • ECB publishes opinions on European Commission’s 2021 AML/CTF legislative proposals
  • Financial crime prevention
  • A broader scope to the Russian sanctions regime and its potential ramifications
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes: an update on the UK’s new standard contractual clauses for data transfers; new financial sanctions in respect of Russia and tensions in Eastern Europe; and European Commission proposals for new rules on data sharing. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss