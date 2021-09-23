LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Risk & Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—23 September 2021

Published on: 23 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—23 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Risk & Compliance forecast
  • AML and counter-terrorist financing
  • HM Treasury publishes consultation responses and policy paper on the Economic Crime Levy
  • OPBAS report notes differing levels of achievement in AML supervision
  • FATF publishes details of webinar on money laundering from environmental crime
  • Crime prevention
  • OFAC settlement extends sanctions reach beyond US dollar
  • US Congress to tackle anticorruption legislation, including bill to outlaw foreign bribe solicitation
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes the latest Risk & Compliance forecast, an update on the Economic Crime Levy and a reminder of the reach of US sanctions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More