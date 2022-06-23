LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Risk & Compliance forecast
  • AML & counter terrorist financing
  • Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022
  • AML supervisors to scrutinise suspicious activity reports
  • FATF publishes outcomes of plenary meeting of 14–17 June 2022
  • Global AML watchdog takes closer look into Gibraltar
  • NCA publishes updated guidance on use of SAR glossary codes and reporting routes
  • ECB sets out details of its supervision role in relation to AML/CTF
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes: the new Risk & Compliance forecast; outcomes of the latest FATF plenary meeting; the draft Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022; and details of UK data protection and ePrivacy reforms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

