Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Risk & Compliance forecast
  • Risk & Compliance forecast as at 20 July 2021
  • Data protection
  • ICO blog considers future of accountability framework
  • ICO publishes blog reflecting on data protection in the charity sector
  • ICO releases beta version of AI and data protection risk toolkit 
  • New SCCs for international personal data transfers
  • EDPB announces German investigation into international data transfers
Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes our latest Risk & Compliance forecast, updates from the Information Commissioner’s Office and European Data Protection Board, and news of more deferred prosecution agreements entered into by the Serious Fraud Office. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

