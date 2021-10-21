LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Published on: 21 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—21 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Risk & Compliance forecast
  • Data protection
  • ICO launches consultation into use of age assurance
  • Information Commissioner issues opinion on Children’s Code
  • AML and counter-terrorist financing
  • Key reminders for regulated firms following FCA-NatWest anti-money laundering case
  • Treasury Committee seeks explanation from FCA for delay in NatWest money laundering prosecution
  • Law societies respond to economic crime levy draft legislation consultation
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes the latest Risk & Compliance forecast, ICO consultation into the use of age assurance, key reminders for regulated firms following FCA-NatWest anti-money laundering case and the OFSI annual review 2020–21. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

