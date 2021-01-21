Sign-in Help
Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Published on: 21 January 2021
Updated on: 21 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Risk & Compliance forecast as at 19 January 2021
  • Financial crime prevention
  • LSAG publishes updated anti-money laundering guidance for legal sector
  • JMLSG signposts areas of its AML/CTF guidance affected by end of Brexit transition period
  • HM Treasury updates AML guidance on understanding risks and taking action for trust or company service providers
  • FATF says coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic should be catalyst for adoption of RegTech
  • MP vows to keep pushing tougher economic crime law
  • FinCEN fines Capital One $US 390m over AML violations
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes the latest Risk & Compliance forecast, updated AML guidance, and news from the world of data protection. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

