Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—2 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • UK plans for data protection law reform, new adequacy partnerships and new Information Commissioner
  • The draft UK SCCs for international transfers
  • Crime prevention
  • HM Treasury issues Afghanistan sanctions reminder
  • FATF publishes updated consolidated assessment ratings table
  • LexTalk®Risk & Compliance: a Lexis®PSL community
  • Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes the UK plans for data protection law reform and new data adequacy partnerships, the draft UK SCCs for international transfers, an HM Treasury Afghanistan sanctions reminder and updated FATF consolidated assessment ratings table. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

