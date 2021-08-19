menu-search
Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Published on: 19 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Risk & Compliance forecast
  • Data protection
  • ICO seeks views on draft IDTA and guidance which replaces SCCs
  • SCC launches consultation on surveillance camera code of practice
  • Crime prevention
  • Sentencing Council publishes guidelines on sentencing modern slavery offenders
  • Additional Risk & Compliance updates
  • Dancing to the EU’s tune—why its Whistleblowing Directive may still affect you
Article summary

This week's edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes our latest Risk & Compliance forecast, the ICO draft IDTA consultation for international data transfers, a new surveillance camera code of practice consultation, why the EU’s Whistleblowing Directive may still affect you and new guidelines on sentencing modern slavery offenders. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

