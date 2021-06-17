Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes finalised standard contractual clauses, consideration of the CPS’s decision to update its guidance for failure to disclose under POCA 2002, s 330, MEPs’ call for heightened cybersecurity standards, an analysis of the judgment in A v UBS AG and what it means for advice privilege in internal investigations, the first reading of the Modern Slavery (Amendment) Bill and a host of other data protection and financial crime updates. or to read the full analysis.