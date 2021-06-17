menu-search
Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Published on: 17 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Risk & Compliance forecast
  • Risk & Compliance forecast as at 15 June 2021
  • Data protection
  • Global One 2015 given monetary penalty notice by ICO for unlawful marketing messages
  • New C2P SCCs for controllers and processors in the EEA
  • Papa John’s given monetary penalty by ICO for unlawful marketing messages
  • Financial crime
  • Will the CPS’ decision to update its guidance mean an increase in prosecutions for failure to disclose under section 330 of POCA 2002?
Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes finalised standard contractual clauses, consideration of the CPS’s decision to update its guidance for failure to disclose under POCA 2002, s 330, MEPs’ call for heightened cybersecurity standards, an analysis of the judgment in A v UBS AG and what it means for advice privilege in internal investigations, the first reading of the Modern Slavery (Amendment) Bill and a host of other data protection and financial crime updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

