- Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—17 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Risk & Compliance forecast
- Risk & Compliance forecast as at 15 June 2021
- Data protection
- Global One 2015 given monetary penalty notice by ICO for unlawful marketing messages
- New C2P SCCs for controllers and processors in the EEA
- Papa John’s given monetary penalty by ICO for unlawful marketing messages
- Financial crime
- Will the CPS’ decision to update its guidance mean an increase in prosecutions for failure to disclose under section 330 of POCA 2002?
- FATF publishes consolidated assessment ratings
- MEPs call for EU human rights sanction regime to cover corruption
- Treasury Committee to examine AML measures and impacts of economic crime
- Privilege
- Legal Advice Privilege and internal investigations—getting the basics right
- Cybersecurity
- SMEs failing to buy cyber insurance, study shows
- MEPs vote in favour of cybersecurity resolution amid hybrid threats
- Modern slavery
- Modern Slavery (Amendment) Bill [HL]
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Trackers
Article summary
This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes finalised standard contractual clauses, consideration of the CPS’s decision to update its guidance for failure to disclose under POCA 2002, s 330, MEPs’ call for heightened cybersecurity standards, an analysis of the judgment in A v UBS AG and what it means for advice privilege in internal investigations, the first reading of the Modern Slavery (Amendment) Bill and a host of other data protection and financial crime updates.
