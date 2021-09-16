LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Published on: 16 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Consultation launched by DCMS on reforms to UK data protection and ePrivacy regime
  • Details of UK privacy regime overhaul lay out likely GDPR flashpoints for EU
  • Commission announces Export Control Regulation enters into force
  • Crime prevention
  • Attorney General’s Office publishes Economic Crime speech
  • Technology companies pledge to support Take Five in tackling fraud
  • Helsinki Commission introduces US Congress of the Counter-Kleptocracy Act
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes a DCMS consultation on reforms to the UK data protection regime, the Attorney General's Office's Economic Crime speech, EU proposed ban on forced labour-linked products and HSE updated guidance on ventilation in the workplace.

