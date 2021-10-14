LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—14 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • ICO launches consultation on draft journalism code of practice
  • ICO seeks views on AI and data protection risk toolkit beta version
  • ICO submits its response to DCMS consultation on data protection reform
  • ICO's Data Sharing Code of Practice comes into force
  • Financial crime prevention
  • NatWest pleads guilty to charges under the Money Laundering Regulations 2007
  • FCA analyses annual financial crime data returns
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes the ICO’s Data Sharing Code of Practice, new ICO consultations on the beta version of its AI and data protection risk toolkit and draft journalist code of practice, AML compliance taking centre stage in the Natwest case and the FCA analyses of annual financial crime data. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

