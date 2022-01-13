LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Cabinet Office appeals data breach fine
  • Financial crime prevention
  • Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office publishes change to UK Sanctions List
  • UK Finance blog discusses environmental crime and thematic sanctions
  • European Commission amends list of high-risk third countries with strategic deficiencies under MLD4
  • OECD offers upgraded foreign bribery toolkit, but will recalcitrant countries use it?
  • Five questions the AG’s SFO investigation must consider
Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes Cabinet Office data beach fine appeal, changes to the UK Sanctions List, European Commission amends list of high-risk third countries and OECD updated bribery toolkit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

