menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Risk & Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—12 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • ICO seeks responses on draft IDTA and guidance which replaces SCCs
  • NOYB files 422 formal EU GDPR complaints for cookie banners across Europe
  • Financial crime
  • Expanding corporate criminal liability—the impact for businesses
  • CPS money laundering liability theory on shaky ground
  • HMRC publishes details of businesses which have not complied with regulations
  • Sanctions
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes the ICO’s consultation on draft international data transfer agreement (IDTA), cookie complaints filed across Europe, issues with CPS money laundering offences guidance and the potential expansion of corporate criminal liability. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More