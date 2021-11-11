LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Supreme Court delivers ‘landmark judgment’ rejecting class-action data protection claim (Lloyd (Respondent) v Google LLC (Appellant))
  • Crime prevention
  • FATF Recommendations updated to clarify environmental crime offences and obligations of DNFBPs
  • FATF updates consolidated assessment ratings
  • Home Secretary announces relaunch of Joint Fraud Taskforce
  • IDC publishes report on UK’s approach to tackling modern slavery
  • Questions to ask if doing business in a corruption hot spot
Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes the landmark Google data protection judgment, updated FATF Recommendations, relaunch of the Joint Fraud Taskforce and IDC report on UK’s approach to tackling modern slavery. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

