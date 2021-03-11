Sign-in Help
Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Published on: 11 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Financial crime prevention
  • HMT and OFSI publish updated guidance on monetary penalties for breaches of financial sanctions
  • UK Finance blog discusses territorial scope of financial sanctions and extra-territoriality in a post-Brexit world
  • FATF publishes guidance for applying an AML/CTF risk-based approach and a consolidated assessment ratings table
  • TRACE publishes annual report on anti-bribery enforcement
  • Proposed corporate liability reform creates ‘complications’, government adviser says
  • As cryptocurrency money laundering increases, regulators seek response
  • Data protection
Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes: free workplace COVID-19 testing programme for all businesses in England, hefty fines for nuisance marketing texts and a very busy week for financial crime prevention. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

