Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Financial sanctions
  • Access news and practical guidance on financial sanctions in one place
  • HMT updates Russian financial sanctions guidance
  • OFSI General Licence updated following legislative change
  • OFSI updates two General Licences under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
  • EU plans crypto assets action over fears of Russia sanctions evasion
  • Commission announces whistleblower tool to report possible sanctions violations
  • Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 6) Regulations 2022
Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes: the latest developments on sanctions against Russia; the Economic Crime Bill and ICO requests views of draft chapter 4 of its anonymisation, pseudonymisation and PET. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

