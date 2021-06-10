menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Risk & Compliance / Keeping up to date / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—10 June 2021
Published on: 10 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—10 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • The new EU GDPR standard contractual clauses for international transfers
  • Commission publishes SCCs for arrangements between controllers and processors in the EEA
  • Commission Implementing Decision on standard contractual clauses between controllers and processors published in Official Journal
  • Liability of an EU representative appointed under Article 27 of the GDPR (Rondon v LexisNexis Risk Solutions)
  • ICO fines the Conservative Party £10,000 for sending unlawful emails
  • ICO fines three companies for nuisance marketing
  • NOYB to launch plan to end deceptive cookie banners
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes new EU GDPR standard contractual clauses for international transfers and for arrangements between controllers and processors in the EEA plus a host of other data protection and financial crime updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More