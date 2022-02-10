- Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—10 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- ICO publishes further draft parts of its anonymisation, pseudonymisation and PET guidance for views
- EU’s draft Data Act aims to 'unlock' industrial data for new services
- AML and counter-terrorist financing
- FATF updates consolidated assessment ratings
- Financial crime prevention
- Corporate bribery settlements need sensitive handling due to misuse risk, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s working group chairman says
- SFO must stay independent despite new plan, ex-boss says
- Cybercrime
- Cyber insurance premiums increase 92% in UK as ransomware spikes
- Other Risk & Compliance updates this week
- FCA clarifies competence and capability requirements for prospective MLROs and heads of compliance
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Precedents
- Updated Practice Notes
- Trackers
Article summary
This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes: reports of cyber insurance premiums increases as ransomware spikes, details of the ICO’s draft anonymisation, pseudonymisation and PET guidance, concerns over SFO independence, and FATF updates to its consolidated assessment ratings.
